Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 94.4. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Danville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. How likely is…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a pe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
Fred's remnant circulation will continue swirling bands of rain across Western Virginia into Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes also possible by late Tuesday.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thoug…
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.