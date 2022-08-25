Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.