For the drive home in Danville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
