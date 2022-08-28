Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.