Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
