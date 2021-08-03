This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
