For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see thu…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings…
This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very …
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening in Danville: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.