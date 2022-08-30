Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.