This evening in Danville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
