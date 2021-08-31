Danville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a sizzli…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thoug…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Su…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a pe…