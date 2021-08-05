 Skip to main content
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

