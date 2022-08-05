This evening in Danville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see thu…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
This evening in Danville: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and…
This evening in Danville: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…