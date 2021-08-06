This evening's outlook for Danville: Rain developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
