This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see thu…
This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very …
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The Danville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it …
This evening in Danville: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…