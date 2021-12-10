Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Danville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.