Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

