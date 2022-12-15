This evening in Danville: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
