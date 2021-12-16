This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
