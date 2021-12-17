Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Mainly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Danville. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.