Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Danville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.