This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
