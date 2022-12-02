For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
