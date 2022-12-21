 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

