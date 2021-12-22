 Skip to main content
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

