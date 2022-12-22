Danville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. It will be a cold day in Danville Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Danville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degr…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's…
This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Danville will be cool tomorrow. It looks…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Su…
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We…