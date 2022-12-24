 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 13F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Danville Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

