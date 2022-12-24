Danville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 13F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Danville Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 13 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
It will be a cold day in Danville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degr…
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather…
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll…
This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Danville will be cool tomorrow. It looks…
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We…