Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Local Weather

Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

