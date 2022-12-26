 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

