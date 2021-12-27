This evening in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
