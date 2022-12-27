Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.