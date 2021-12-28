 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset

Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert