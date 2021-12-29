Danville's evening forecast: Rain. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We will see clear ski…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
It will be a warm day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today…
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Winds should be …