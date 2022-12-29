Danville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
