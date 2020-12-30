This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Danville
