 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Danville

Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert