Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Danville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.