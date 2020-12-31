 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

