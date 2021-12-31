This evening in Danville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Danville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
