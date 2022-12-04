Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Mainly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.