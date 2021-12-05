Danville's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
