 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

{{featured_button_text}}

Danville's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert