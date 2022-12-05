Danville's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
