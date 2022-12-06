Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Wednesday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.