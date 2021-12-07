Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
