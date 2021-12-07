Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.