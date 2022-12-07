Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.