Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

