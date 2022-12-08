 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

