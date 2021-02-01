Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Danville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.