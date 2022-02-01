For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
