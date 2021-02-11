Danville's evening forecast: Occasional rain. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday, Danville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Par…
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The …
This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorr…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. How likely is…
This evening in Danville: Periods of rain and snow. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today.…