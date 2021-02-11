 Skip to main content
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Occasional rain. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday, Danville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

