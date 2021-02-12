Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain or freezing rain developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Danville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.