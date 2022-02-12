 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

