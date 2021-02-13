 Skip to main content
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

