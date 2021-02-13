This evening's outlook for Danville: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Danville today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Rain is…
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The …
This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. How likely is…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today.…
Danville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 31 degrees is toda…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Par…
For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…