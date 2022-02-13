This evening's outlook for Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Danville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
